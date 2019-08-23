Fantastic Rooftop Restobar With Creative Cocktails And Food

Warehouse Kitchen: A fantastic resto-bar -Spacious, creative cocktails, chill atmosphere and friendly vibe. The ambience is fantastic. Upscale interior decor and vibes. The atmosphere is electrifying. Huge space with an option of second-level dining and rooftop. They have bar section and dance floor at ground level and fine dining at the upper floors. Truely varied food menu with multiple options in North Indian, Asian, Chinese and Continental cuisine. -Big Boom Boom: A visually appealing drink of mixture of apple juice, gin, lime juice, honey, cinnamon and thyme. Cinnamon and thyme giving x-factor to the overall taste. -Sangria: All time classic cocktail of red wine, brandy, orange juice and fresh fruits. My personal favourite here. -Burmese Khow Suey Soup: A Burmese speciality made with exotic condiments. Served with a variety of fried garlic, fried onion, rice, chillies and noodles. U can add the ingredients as per one's palate. Excellent taste of the soup. Coconut tastes not overpowering. Highly recommended! -Crispy Vegetables: A classic appetizer presented well. Veggies like cauliflower, capsicum and baby corn fried in refined flour and served with mint chutney. Tastewise good. -Aloo Kurkure: Deep-fried coated potato mash with grounded peas. Coating perfectly crispy. The texture was good and appealing. Really good appetizer. -Mexican Pizza: Comprised of bell pepper, tomato, jalapenos and onion. Spiciness derived from the jalapeno. Tomato was well seasoned and tasted fresh. Mozarella cheese of excellent quality. I liked it. -Bamboo Biryani: A cool concept serving biryani in bamboo. The presentation was amazing. Mildly spiced biryani with optimum chopped veggies tasted good. Raita and papad served alongside sent well with biryani. It is definitely a promising resto-bar with a good vibe.