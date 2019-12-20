Farm Fresh Will Home-Deliver Fruits And Veggies {And They'll Come With A Card Machine}

A service that promises to get the best of produce from local sources and abroad, Farm Fresh is recommended for its convenience. You can get real-time market updates, a large variety of produce, their delivery time is shorter than any other service {20-120 min} and they bring a card machine home so that you don’t have to set foot on the scorching roads of the city. You can even choose the fortnightly payment option. Currently operational in Bandra, Khar, Santa Cruz, Vile Parle and Juhu, you can return the package if it’s not up to your standards.