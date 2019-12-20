Farm Fresh is a new fruits and veggies delivery service that brings a card machine home, so that you don’t have to step out.
Farm Fresh Will Home-Deliver Fruits And Veggies {And They'll Come With A Card Machine}
Shortcut
What Is It?
A service that promises to get the best of produce from local sources and abroad, Farm Fresh is recommended for its convenience. You can get real-time market updates, a large variety of produce, their delivery time is shorter than any other service {20-120 min} and they bring a card machine home so that you don’t have to set foot on the scorching roads of the city. You can even choose the fortnightly payment option. Currently operational in Bandra, Khar, Santa Cruz, Vile Parle and Juhu, you can return the package if it’s not up to your standards.
So, We're Saying...
if you also pass the parcel to your flatmate when it comes to stepping out and getting daily supplies, stop doing that. Use the power of technology instead.
Comments (0)