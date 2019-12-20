This Farm-Stay In Ratnagiri Is For Everyone Who's Tired Of Mumbai's Madness

We found the most gorgeous getaway from the city. Farm of Happiness in Ratnagiri is both tranquil and serene and promises you the most authentic Konkan experience. Go to this agro-tourism destination to learn about organic farming, live the rural life and spend your time rejuvenating just a few hours away from the city.

What's The Story: We love everything about Farm of Happiness a.k.a. Aanandache Shet (in Marathi.) This agro-tourism spot is the brainchild of a former advertising professional Rahul and his actor wife Sampada, who bid adieu to the city-life to set up this gorgeous farm where they live in tranquility while they grow organic food, organize farm tours and encourage tourism all in one.

What You Experience: Surrounded by alphonso mango trees, cashew trees, select seasonal crops and vegetables, and a lot of wild tree varieties, life here is peaceful and happy. You get to live with farmers, gorge on traditional Konkani food, participate in the farming process and live the simple life in this farm that spread over 20 acres of land. They also introduce you to the concept of natural farming and eating consciously. How awesome is that, right? You can chill on hammocks or read your favourite book comfortably tucked in the easy chairs. Our favourite part about being here though is watching night sky where the stars shine bright and the slightly chilly wind hits you slowly (you can sleep in an open machaan at night, yes!)

What You Pay: You can live in a traditional Konkani house which is designed to remind you of your comfortable home. The house has three rooms, is beautifully done up with clay beds, colourful sheets and ethnic interiors, the house has a front and backyard. The double occupancy rooms here are priced at INR 5,000 per night. This includes your stay and all the meals, including evening snacks, unlimited tea through the day and complimentary activities such as the farm tour, star gazing, bird watching, fishing and more.