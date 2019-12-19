Exploring Options For A Getaway?This Farm Stay Will be Worth Your Time & Money!

A staycation in a splendid real wooden chalet is all that you need for a quick & charismatic getaway. This 3 bedroom property is self-sustained: apart from the usual, it has a very well maintained & hygienic swimming pool, outdoor gazebo, hammock, a game and a barbecue & karaoke for those extra long nights. They also offer a full-time care tacker to feed you to your heart’s content. He serves Konkani style home-cooked meals, that are simple but delicious. Ekdum “Ghar-ka-khana” garma-garam! The host, Rajeshji is one of the warmest & hospitable persons I have ever known. Though he isn’t physically present he is available via phone 24*7, right from helping you navigate to ensuring you are at ease throughout, and, he has trained his staff equally well. A 3-hour drive from Mumbai to Pali (near Karjat) is all it will take to rejuvenate with your gang. Brownie points: flexible check-in-check-out (how I wish most places followed a 24-hour clock like them). Your phone signals go weak here (brilliant indeed) but they do have wi-fi to ensure your Insta game for those postcard perfect stories & emergency calls are sorted. The place can easily host from 6-10 people. Looking for something that is accessible, rustic & luxurious at the same time? This hidden gem is your answer guys! 🦋Tariff: ₹4200 per person (all inclusive- taxes & 4 meals that is breakfast, lunch, hi tea & dinner) • extra person is ₹2200 per head (all inclusive)