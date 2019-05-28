Healthy Can Be Distinctive Too! Drop By Farmers Cafe Right Away

I had heard a lot about Farmer's cafe, regarding the food, the ingredients they use and how healthy they were so I was very tempted to visit the cafe. Its a cosy joint in Bandra west, best to meet friends or have healthy food. They have made all unhealthy food healthy. They have a wide range of food items, healthy gluten-free food. They also have an option for people who are on a Keto diet. They have a good range of keto food as well. Food that I had: -Beetroot Hummus (4/5) - a must try -Herbed Garlic Bread (4/5) -Vegetable Lentil Burger (3/5) - it's a healthy burger -The Skinny Pizza (5/5) - Best Pizza! The Dessert that I had: -Vegan Chocolate Cake (5/5) - healthiest pastry and tasty -Farmers Rice Pudding (4/5)