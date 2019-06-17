Luxury Bags, Dresses & Cool Denims: Bookmark These Fashion Stores In Matunga

This store is surely going to be paradise for those who love Lucknowi styled Indian wear and chikankari embroidery. This store is exclusively for Lucknowi kurtis, bottom wear and jackets. From long anarkalis to short kurtis – this small shop has something for everyone. Our pick? A long white kurti with pretty Lucknowi thread work and pretty floral print in bright colours. From elegant white to pastel shades to bold dark colours – they have a wide array to choose from. The price of the kurtis starts from INR 1,800.

We fell in love with their entire collection of palazzos with fine chikankari work on them. Pair these comfy palazzos with any kurti and you’re totally going to ace your traditional look. The price of these bottom wear starts from INR 900. Just in the corner of the store, we spotted a cute Lucknowi shrug which can either be worn to get an indo-western or a traditional look.