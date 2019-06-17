Girls, there's a lot more in Matunga apart from authentic silk sarees and traditional wear. We spotted some of the fanciest boutiques, amazing handbag stores and funky shops in the tiny but bustling lanes of Matunga East. If you're bored of Bandra's Link Road or Colaba Causeway, here's a cool alternative.
Luxury Bags, Dresses & Cool Denims: Bookmark These Fashion Stores In Matunga
Shreyas Collection
This store is surely going to be paradise for those who love Lucknowi styled Indian wear and chikankari embroidery. This store is exclusively for Lucknowi kurtis, bottom wear and jackets. From long anarkalis to short kurtis – this small shop has something for everyone. Our pick? A long white kurti with pretty Lucknowi thread work and pretty floral print in bright colours. From elegant white to pastel shades to bold dark colours – they have a wide array to choose from. The price of the kurtis starts from INR 1,800.
We fell in love with their entire collection of palazzos with fine chikankari work on them. Pair these comfy palazzos with any kurti and you’re totally going to ace your traditional look. The price of these bottom wear starts from INR 900. Just in the corner of the store, we spotted a cute Lucknowi shrug which can either be worn to get an indo-western or a traditional look.
Vijval Collection
Bag lovers, this store is for you. From passport holders to small clutches and from quirky backpacks to hand embroidered handbags – they have it all. The display of the store – adorned with sequins and glitter bags – for sure caught our attention. From the ceiling to the floor, you’ll spot cute bags in every corner of the store. We fell in love with their hand-embroidered cloth purses which start at INR 1,200 and floral embroidered clutches. Sure, this store is slightly on the higher end, but it’s completely worth a purchase.
Love backpacks? You’ll love their collection. From shiny ones to embroidered ones – they have multiple options for you to choose from. For office goers, they have tons of options for classy bags as well. The range of these starts from INR 900. Towards their last corner, they do have a small collection of shoes and shawls as well, so do check that as well.
Shay
Adorned with pretty flamingoes wallpaper, this designer studio is a go-to for classy indo-western and statement jewellery. This is a perfect boutique for those who like minimalistic Indian wear which is not too flashy. They had limited collection but every piece of material and dress stood out. So for sure, in this studio, the focus is on quality and not quantity – something we found refreshing. If you want your outfit to stand out amongst others you know where to head for some offbeat and unconventional collection. The prices of their kurtis start at INR 5,500 and range up to INR 17,000.
OMG!
Head to this store to solve all your wardrobe woes – from party wear dresses to denim shorts. And this store is sure to give you a fashionable look at a very cost-effective price. While the prices for party wear tops start at INR 599, the prices for dresses start at INR 999. If you’re looking for blinky and shiny clubbing tops, they have an array of such tops.
And, Marvel fans, you’ll are going to love this store. They have stocked original Marvel t-shirts starting from INR 999.
Chamois
If you’re looking to get your hands on some really classy and luxurious bags, we’ve spotted a shop just for you. From traditional potlis to chic animal printed handbags, and from leather ones to clothe ones – they have it all. While the prices of the bags start at INR 600, the prices of chic party wear clutches and traditional potlis start at INR 300. Our favourite pick? A cute cane bag with pretty pastel coloured tassels hung on them.
Aksh: The True Fashion
Hit up this store for trendy and fashionable western and party wear including cocktail dresses, quirky bottom wear, denim jackets, leggings etc. Enter the store and you’ll find an entire rack full of fancy tops with quirky sleeve styles, stripes, polka dots, sequins and more. You can get your hands on these for just INR 600.
Looking for an elegant evening gown or cocktail dress? They have a few options in those too! We loved a royal blue long gown which is apt for an evening party. The prices for these start at INR 1,300. However, if you’re looking for something casual and for daily wear – they have pretty cotton dresses, comfy leggings and a few options of kurtis as well.
FabOptions
For those who like choosing their own fabrics and are fans of fully customisable kurtis - this design studio is for you. Choose from an array of pure and organic cotton fabrics and get a kutra stitched as per your style. There are tons of colours and patterns to choose from - stripes, floral, zig-zag, checkers, monochrome, pastels, dark shades etc. All the prints are done through traditional block printing. The prices of cotton fabrics start at INR 200 per meter whereas the prices for organic cotton starts at INR 550 per meter. They do offer the services of an in-house tailor, so you can get your kurta stitched from the same store even! They also have a tiny collection of designer dupattas which start at INR 800.
Matunga Sarkari Bhandar
Although it sounds like a departmental or a grocery store, this shop in Matunga is actually an Indo-western fashion store. From long dresses to comfy kurtis - this brand surely knows how to make a statement. Starting at INR 800, they have an array of trendy and stylish kurtis to choose from.
Alive Cotton
If you love wearing spaghetti and sleeveless tops, crop tops and dresses, we’d say check this place out which is sure to give you Goa vibes. Available in different patterns - frills, florals, linear - the price ranges for the tops start from INR 350. If you’re looking for super comfy casual wear dresses they have tons of options for you. The prices of the dresses start at INR 750. Apart from these, this fashion store has an ample number of denim options - stylish jeans, trendy jackets and shorts. While the prices of the jeans start at INR 900, the jackets will cost you INR 1,055.
