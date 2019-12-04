Lazy Sundays: Order Your Fav Burgers & Yum Onion Rings From This Outlet!

It was a review invite with all chef’s special in the kitty – I was Sent the following dishes- 1. Onion rings – As a surprise I had Onion rings for the 1st time and I liked it big crispy, less oily, spicy served with two types of sauce and fun to have. 2. Peri Peri Chicken wings – Fresh and juicy chicken wings perfectly marinated and deep fried to keep the meat tender and juicy with the outer crisp, tossed in peri peri masala. It is one of the must have dishes. 3. BBQ Chicken cheese Burger – If you are cheese and lots of cheese fan then this is the burger for you. Met used in Chicken patty was fresh,tender and juicy cooked to perfection, breads used were soft and freshly baked ones. They use lots and lots of cheese with BBQ sauce and French fries served as sides , it is the must haves. 4. Dark chocolate thick shake – I personally love dark chocolate so I am not complaining about anything in-fact I loved it to the core and would order once again. Quality – Good Quantity-enough for 2 Recommended – Yeah!! Try Everything