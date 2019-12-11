Visit The Fatty Bao For Scrumptious Pan Asian Food!

The fatty bao is a great pan Asian place situated. This place is quite easy to locate and just next to Dhiraj heights. They have some great variety of dim sums momos and lovely pan Asian cuisines to choose from. We started with the mango berry delight which was a nice drink. Even if it is winter now I can still feel the freshness. Sakura was another interesting dish ordered. Loved this one and has a repeat call. Crispy beet patty bao was super yum. They had the beets and other leaves inside the wonderful soft bao. Kimchi potatoes is a great order for vegetarians so if one, definitely go and order with the lovely herbs and spices. Also for mains ordered for stir-fried jasmine rice with mushroom and spinach. Excellent again. An overview is that I not only enjoyed the food but also the ambience. So much love for Andheri. Will visit again.