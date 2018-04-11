Ice, Ice, Baby: Our Favourite Cold Coffees In The City To Beat The Summer

The Pantry is our go-to place for salads and its vintage, chic interiors. But one of our favourite cold coffees here is not just served, it’s an experience in itself. The cold brewed coffee at the Pantry has a long process attached to it.

Coffee beans are first soaked in room temperature water for at least 12 hours {skipping the hot boiling water} which makes for a less bitter and acidic coffee. Hit this one up to skip sugar and indulge in a sinful cup of their cold brewed coffee – on a hot sunny day.

Price: INR 195