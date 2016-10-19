Want To Spot The Next Big Thing? Five Spots To See New Talent Perform

Slightly more intimidating than Tuning with its all-black-everything décor, The Cuckoo Club’s got a pretty lovely venue that I personally love as a performer. With bright lights that almost blank out the expectant audience stares {between 50-70 on good nights}, it’s a great place to try out new, experimental stuff you’ve been working on.

Tucked in a lane behind Candies {near Learner’s academy}, Kenny Sebastian often hosts a Comedy Alt Mic here, and it’s definitely worth the shot if you think you’re cut out for comedy. At the last Alt Mic, I performed with Kenny, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka and Naveen Richard, which was exhilarating. If you’re a performer, walk up to them and learn as much as you can; nothing better than getting wise counsel from the best.

#LBBTip: Alt Mic event is great for networking and learning, so I say take the plunge and go for it.