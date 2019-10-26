Brocade Skirts And Elegant Ethnic Wear At This Bandra Boutique

While browsing the lane behind KFC on Linking Road, we came across this beautiful boutique called February. The store's specialty is in ethnic wear and we found plenty to get us ready for the festive and wedding season here. The store is divided into sections so that you can browse at leisure. It's got pretty cotton dresses that are ideal for everyday wear with flattering fits and pretty prints. For a more formal look - think besties engagement - there's elegant brocade skirts complete with lining and a hoop that makes for a dramatic silhouette that can be paired with a pretty cropped blouse. We also loved the co-ord sets they've got here that make it oh so easy for you to get ready to roll for a special occasion! Prices start at around INR 1,800 for their dresses, while occasion wear ranges from around INR 4,000 to INR 8,000. The flared skirts in brocade would set you back around INR 4,500 while the co-ords would cost around INR 2,200.