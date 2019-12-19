Bask In Flavours Of Yellow

The colour "Yellow" looks effulgent and harmonize with anything that it's linked to. Be it the dazzling sunshine, smiling daffodils or your cheese & butter, they are all yellow. So much so that there is a song name "Yellow" by British rock band Coldplay. Adding to the yellow garden is And It Was Called Yellow - a new contemporary Indian dining restaurant that epitomizes the fresh spirit of yellow in everything they do. The once Doolally Taproom is now a home for And It Was Called Yellow (AIWCY) at Bandra Reclamation. Breaking the stereotype that fusion food sells more, Nameeta Anand and Vishvaroop Anand of Karna Foods and Hospitality recreated a different concept of home away from home and tweaked it with Indian cuisines. Yes, you only get comfort Indian food at the heart of the plate. AIWCY wears a hue of yellow and gold across the venue and the interiors are simple yet fancy. You can experience clouds, gliders and biplanes on the walls along with a poem that will absorb all your interest and time. The seatings are indoor and al fresco and both are comfortable for any given day. The menu is curated by Chef Saveen Shetty who put mesmerizing dishes on the table with his experience and there is a universe of flavours for vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians. It's a complete gastronomical affair. There is an in-house bar that serves refreshing mocktails (cocktails to be served soon upon getting the license). We started with Pomeco - a blend of pomegranate, coconut cream and cranberry. The staff advised us to try the Orange Mojito, made up of fresh orange juice, lime and mint. They also keep on-the-go bottled beverages with Kokum, Aam Panna & Shikanji. In starters, there is Malvani Fritto Misto - rava fried prawns, squid, fish with mango yoghurt, Rajasthani Laal Maas Kachori with gathiya yoghurt dip and Black Rice Pesarattu made with pulled lamb and coconut curry emulsion. You can keep main course simple with Agri Prawns served with ghee rice bhakri & Chicken Biryani. Finally, we bid adieu with delectable desserts - Blueberry Double Ka Meetha with rabdi & blueberry compote and Rasgulla Truffle With Irish Cream. Honestly, And It Was Called Yellow spreads the feeling of joy & content right from stepping inside till the time you finish. Great hospitality & remarkable staff makes them different. If you are looking for modern day Indian cuisines stuck to the deep roots of India, then this place is a must.