Book Yourself At This Beautiful Resort When In Igatpuri!

This place is situated in Igatpuri. Its a huge land divided into 3 resorts. RainForest & Taloli tents have been to both these places within the surroundings. Constructed in the middle of the mountains. During the day it's too hot but night its chilling cold. There are different adventure sports for the amusement of family and kids. For small kids, they have a small park created. Adventure sports like zip lining, cycling, kayaking etc. During the night the resort themselves arrange DJ night for the people. The food served is good. Beautiful and cosy tents located in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. This place is located approximately 6-7 km from the main highway and the railway station and is a bit difficult to locate and get to if you do not have your own vehicle. Rooms are spacious, meals are tasty, you can use free WiFi and the location is mesmerizing. A must visit especially during monsoons.