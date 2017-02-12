We love some of Mumbai fine dining restaurants, read of them constantly and have them on our bucket list. While they all seem highly out of reach, it is possible to visit them and have a good meal, on a budget. Choose wisely and follow our guide to having a fabulous time without selling your soul. Clink!
Date Night? Here's How You Can Conquer Mumbai's Fanciest Eateries Under INR 3,000
Bastian
Bastian, Chef Kelvin Cheung’s baby comes under Mumbai’s best seafood joints, and rightly so. Celebrities flit in and out of the joint, and you can go on a hogger’s date here too, without giving up your life savings and proceeding to run to the hills.
We suggest you order starters from the charred menu, the baby potatoes with kimchi butter {INR 150} and bbq chicken {INR 500} are particularly delicious. You can go for a delicious portion of animal prawns {INR 750} and lastly, take up their well-known Bastian seafood market – choose their prawns and sauce it with a delicious Malaysian sambal-style with sweet and sour sambal {home-made}, chili and spicy roasted tomato sauce {it is one of Chef Cheung’s favourites too}.
A nice tikki cocktail {for INR 400 each} can be had too, and the meal should be wrapped up in INR 3,000, give or take 500 bucks {mostly take}.
Hakkasan
Have you wanted a date at Hakkasan but have stayed away for fear of overspending? Here’s some happy news for you. You can wrap up a lunch ‘do with your date with their signature lunch menus of INR 1,200 per person.
From a list of choices that they give, you can choose one soup, two small bites {options include prawn and chive dumpling, edameme truffle dumpling and crispy duck roll, among more}.Then, you may choose one main course {check menu here for list}, one rice/noodle to go with and one dessert. And at then this once over, as remember, all this is just for one person at a table at this fine dine restaurant. This lunch is from Monday–Saturday, noon–4pm.
Masala Library
Jiggs Kalra’s Masala Library is a food-loving duo’s dream meal. Although you cannot go full out here on a budget, there’s nothing stopping you from a fun meal where you try a few of the best dishes. From the starters, go for either a delicious vada pav inside out {INR 460} or a piri piri chicken tikka {INR 645}.
You can each try a delicious main course {with options such as stir fried baby brinjal, rasam curry, hand spun murukku, dhokla lasagna with palak goat cheese bhurjee} or pan seared rawas, crab and spinach poriyal along with their breads.
The Table
The Table in SoBo is one of the finest meals in Mumbai, that you will certainly love. If you go for a brunch here, you could have a brilliant time, enjoy the food and the ambience and go back with your wallet unhurt. We’d pick their pulled pork benedict, scrumptious tiramisu pancakes and truffle fries on the side. Add to that, a couple of beers of your choice and that makes it a filling brunch at this establishment.
