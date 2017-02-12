Date Night? Here's How You Can Conquer Mumbai's Fanciest Eateries Under INR 3,000

Bastian, Chef Kelvin Cheung’s baby comes under Mumbai’s best seafood joints, and rightly so. Celebrities flit in and out of the joint, and you can go on a hogger’s date here too, without giving up your life savings and proceeding to run to the hills.

We suggest you order starters from the charred menu, the baby potatoes with kimchi butter {INR 150} and bbq chicken {INR 500} are particularly delicious. You can go for a delicious portion of animal prawns {INR 750} and lastly, take up their well-known Bastian seafood market – choose their prawns and sauce it with a delicious Malaysian sambal-style with sweet and sour sambal {home-made}, chili and spicy roasted tomato sauce {it is one of Chef Cheung’s favourites too}.

A nice tikki cocktail {for INR 400 each} can be had too, and the meal should be wrapped up in INR 3,000, give or take 500 bucks {mostly take}.