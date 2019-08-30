'Tis the season to deck up; heck, it's almost always the season to deck up, but now since we're in September, the festivities are almost in full swing and since tunics are the always the rage, we've got some great options you can check out under INR 1,500. The best part? You can actually jazz it up with chunky jewellery and juttis or stilettos and make a statement. It's that easy. Check it out!
Chequered, Embroidered Or Contrast: Shop Festive Tunics Under INR 1,500 From These Brands
Floral Print Front Slit Tunic & Palazzo Set
Available in four different sizes, this gorgeous ethnic set is perfect for when you have a function to attend after work. Think about it, you can dress it up with some chunky Indian jewellery and you're all set. Created by the homegrown brand 'Around My Twirl', we love how pretty and simple the design is, and what's awesome is that you can gift this to friends or family too.
Ethnic Motif Print Mustard Tunic
It's subtle, it's pretty and it's sure to grab eyeballs! This stunning tunic by Breya is available in 6 different sizes, and will look great with a pair of pants. Stylish and comfortable, the top is covered in ethnic motifs and is perfect if you have an outing in the day.
Foil Print Motif Straight Green Tunic
This stunner is like a breath of fresh air, and perfect for all of you who love a pop of colour for any occasion. With pretty gold foil motifs, it makes for a lovely addition to your wardrobes, especially during the festive season. It's comfortable, yet chic, so it would work for any occasion you wanna slay.
Printed Off-Shoulder Tunic
Designed by Myshka, this pretty off-shoulder tunic has a floral print and tends to work wonders for every body type. Pair it with a churidar or even pencil pants that can elevate your look.
Butterfly Embroidered Navy Blue Tunic
Get on the edgier side with this beautiful butterfly embroidered tunic that is sure to stand out. Available in five different sizes, the tunic has a fun pattern that covers most of the front side, and can be paired with tassel earrings or even chic western jewellery that will set it apart. Want to make a bolder statement? Pair them with brogues for a fun look.
Handmade Ruffled Yoke Short Tunic
Created by Fabnest, this pretty piece is all about making a statement. Breezy wit ha pop of colour, you can pair this with jeans, or ethnic pants in white or go all out and choose a contrast shade. The fabric is lightweight, and the ruffles just add to the charm, don't you think? If you're wondering how you can make this speak volumes for you, just jazz it up with juttis and chandbali earrings (ethnic for the win!) and you're good to go.
