Chequered, Embroidered Or Contrast: Shop Festive Tunics Under INR 1,500 From These Brands

'Tis the season to deck up; heck, it's almost always the season to deck up, but now since we're in September, the festivities are almost in full swing and since tunics are the always the rage, we've got some great options you can check out under INR 1,500. The best part? You can actually jazz it up with chunky jewellery and juttis or stilettos and make a statement. It's that easy. Check it out!

