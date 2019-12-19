Go Behind-The-Scenes At Bollywood Sets With These Filmcity Tours

What’s Mumbai without Bollywood, right? And while we love our cine stars on the big screen (who doesn’t?), it’s always intriguing to know what happens behind the scenes. And that brings us to the Mumbai Filmcity Tours (let’s just call it MFT). MFT offers two primary packages currently - The Filmcity Tour (INR 650 per person), and Live Show Tour (INR 1,600 per person).

The Filmcity Tour is a two-hour guided tour in Hindi and English, and will take you around Filmcity, give you a brief history about it and take you to some famous locations. If you’re lucky and there’s an ongoing shoot, you may get to see it from the bus.

Lastly, the Live Show Tour, again a 1.5-hour guided tour will take you to real sets of TV shows in Mumbai, and witness and ongoing shoot. The tour is conducted in Hindi and English. The tour will take place at a location outside Filmcity and the exact address is shared with you on the day of the tour. Children below the age of 3 are not allowed within the live set. And kids below 5 are complimentary.