Get All Things Quirky And Eccentric At Filter Shop To Set You Apart

The shop has some of the quirkiest bits and bobs and odds and ends based on legit deadpan humour. A retail store where talent, thought and design seamlessly combine to offer out of the box things, it's a store worth visiting, for all the right reasons. Their minimalist yet quirky tees start at a nominal INR 800. Stationery items starts at a mere INR 200 and include things like printed notebooks that have been worked on by artists across genres. Then they have fancy bookmarks, and their South Mumbai map set (INR 650) with a little booklet to take your notes is one of our favourites.

Their wrist watches are also out of the ordinary with different kinds of dial calibrations. And over and beyond this, they also have a lot of other thing you will find tough to resist. So leave everything we'd say, and raid this fancy store to stock on some of their knick knacks and much more.