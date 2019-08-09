Delicious South Indian Food At Anniyam In Andheri

Anniyam is a sweet cozy place just on the main road of Andheri West link road. If you are in the mood for some awesome south Indian food and in the vicinity then Anniyam is the place! The ambience is very good and the place has really amazing music. The staff is also very friendly and when confused about what to order staff will recommend you the best of the best. From the menu:- 1)Vasanata neer: Coconut water-based drink best for coconut lovers 2)Idicha mooru: Spiced up chaas cool and refreshing 3)Peanut chilli idli: A bunch of mini idlis with a twist of spice. Very much recommended 4)Rasam Wada: Delicious big fried wada accompanied with rasam 5)Chettinad dosa: A very unique dosa type must try this 6)Paneer spring onion masala with Masala parotta: A very filling dish with very delicious parathas 7)Palpasasam: A very delicious dessert to end with cuz why not P.S: The staff and the service is very prompt.