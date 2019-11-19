A Bookshelf, Yum Small Bites With A Boho Decor, Drop By This Cute Cafe In Marol!

Cafes

Bombay to Barcelona Library Cafe

Marol, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Timmy Arcade, 778, Makwana Road, Marol, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Sip on thyme tea and grab a good read after work at Bombay to Barcelona Library Cafe. The cafe gives a very homely feel with a well-lit decor, bookshelf and an in-house designer store. We tried - Pesto Spaghetti Pasta, Iced Tea.

What Could Be Better?

The pesto sauce could have been better as we could taste chunks of coriander.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group, Kids, Pets

