Sip on thyme tea and grab a good read after work at Bombay to Barcelona Library Cafe. The cafe gives a very homely feel with a well-lit decor, bookshelf and an in-house designer store. We tried - Pesto Spaghetti Pasta, Iced Tea.
A Bookshelf, Yum Small Bites With A Boho Decor, Drop By This Cute Cafe In Marol!
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The pesto sauce could have been better as we could taste chunks of coriander.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, Big Group, Kids, Pets
