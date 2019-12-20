Get Both New And Secondhand Books At This Vile Parle Shop For INR 60 Upwards

This sprawling book centre, overflowing with books, magazine and newspapers, is easy enough to spot. The tiny shops also takes up the outside space, with educational and college/school books all neatly stacked up in rows and columns.

Pethani is run by a father-son duo boasts of really good collection here. Quite well-known to the surrounding residents, the bookshop also doubles up as a library. Instead of buying and stacking up piles of books, which is also okay, you can simply pay half of the book’s price, and return it within a month’s time to the shop.

The smell of old books, and the shiny covers of the newly packed and sealed books is something that gets us going. Once you enter the tiny shop, you’ll be in the good company of Hemingway, Alice Walker, Charles Dickens, Devdutt Patnaik, Bronte and Karl Marx. For the Potterheads, there’s a new edition of The Fantastic Beasts and where to find them {with its original screenplay} for INR 499. A few of the secondhand books start at INR 60, and are priced quite cheaply for other secondhand ones as well. We picked up a fair Alice Walker novel for INR 150, and we’re psyched.

With fiction and nonfiction taking up large spaces, there are comics, kids books and magazines we found in different corners of the shop. The outside space is full of college, and school books {which you can get for half the price in pretty decent condition.