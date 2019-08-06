Try Amazing Hot Chocolate & Gourmet Popsicles At This New Place In Andheri

Smiley Pops is a new place which is a delight for dessert lovers. Such cute and simple ambience brings you the pleasant vibes! Went here with a friend for some hot chocolate. Smiley Pops serves hot chocolate all together in a very unique way. They give a popsicle and you gotta stir it in hot milk. And it tastes bliss. Tried Ruby Hot Chocolate and Fire and ice Hot Chocolate. Both of them were super yummy. Although a little on the expensive side, but the taste and unique way of serving would compensate for the same. We also ordered Belgium Milk Chocolate Gourmet Popsicle. Wow! This was absolute bliss. We also ordered Kala Khatta Slurpees. You can relive your childhood. Hot Chocolates and gourmet popsicles over here are a must-try and also don't miss out on their Pani Puri flavoured gourmet popsicle. I'm totally in love with this place! ♥️