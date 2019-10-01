Ice Creams & Shakes? Drop By This Newbie In Andheri West!

Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome

This place serves the best of icecreams and shakes. Went here with my mom and sister for some icecreams. We ordered: 1. Dark Night Sundae: Don't miss this! It had chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, bourbon biscuit, chocolate stick and chocolate syrup drizzled all over. 2. Tender Coconut: This is something you can miss on. Not that great! 3. Glossy Hot Chocolate: a milk chocolate-based hot chocolate loved it! My fav! 4. Mocha shake: Chocolate and coffee perfectly blended to give an amazing taste in the form of shake! Worth it! 5. Rose Gulkand: My mom loved this one the most! The authentic taste of gulkand with rose flavours in it! Bliss! 6. Red velvet: Woww The Ice-Cream Bakery is a delight for Dessert lovers!

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.4

6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
4.5

Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.6

Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.9

67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

