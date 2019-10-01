Ice Creams & Shakes? Drop By This Newbie In Andheri West!

This place serves the best of icecreams and shakes. Went here with my mom and sister for some icecreams. We ordered: 1. Dark Night Sundae: Don't miss this! It had chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, bourbon biscuit, chocolate stick and chocolate syrup drizzled all over. 2. Tender Coconut: This is something you can miss on. Not that great! 3. Glossy Hot Chocolate: a milk chocolate-based hot chocolate loved it! My fav! 4. Mocha shake: Chocolate and coffee perfectly blended to give an amazing taste in the form of shake! Worth it! 5. Rose Gulkand: My mom loved this one the most! The authentic taste of gulkand with rose flavours in it! Bliss! 6. Red velvet: Woww The Ice-Cream Bakery is a delight for Dessert lovers!