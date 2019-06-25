Find This Coffee House Which Also Serves Delectable Continental And Italian Food In Powai

I visited this outlet of Aromas Cafe two days ago in the afternoon. The Ambiance is cool and the seating area is comfortable and spacious. Coming to Food and drinks: -Triple Choco Chunk Brownie: This was so good. The presentation was amazing. Must try this if you love brownies. -Mixed Berry Premium Shake: It was a blend of Blueberry and strawberry. It was thick and refreshing. Highly recommended. -Ice Dark Forest Mocha: The combination of dark chocolate and coffee in one drink. It was so good. Topped with whipped cream and Berry cream. Appetizers: -Crunchy Chicken Strips: They were crunchy served with honey mustard mayo. It goes perfectly with the dip. It was really appetizing. Must try. -Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad: The huge bowl of healthy salad with added chicken is all you need. It was so filling and delicious. Highly recommended. Mains: -Meat Feast: Toppings includes chicken sausages and Chilli Garlic chicken with lots of cheese and bell peppers. Loved it. It was great. -Creamy Pesto Pasta: The flavour was great and it looked so yummy and delicious. Must try this. Highly recommended. -Chicken Submarine Sandwich: It was minced chicken patty with Lettuce, tomatoes. It was delicious. There is an option to choose the bread. I choose multi-grain, it was great. Desserts: -Chocolate brownie with scoops of ice-cream: The presentation was really good. One scoop of vanilla and one scoop of chocolate ice cream and one chocolate brownie. A perfect way to the end the meal and a delight for a sweet tooth. Overall, an amazing afternoon spent at this place. Music is good. Service is good and staff is friendly and welcoming. There are a lot of options on the menu to choose from. Must visit this place for a great experience.