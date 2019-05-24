This Newly Opened Vibrant & Cheerful Place Serves Amazing Fusion Food

Loco Loca is located on the Sab TV lane in Andheri Lokhandwala. The ambience is cool with good and soothing music and vibes. The open space and bright colours make the place more stunning. Food and drinks we tried - Mocktails: Blueberry and Basil lemonade & Strawberry and Chocolate Shake. Appetizers: Harissa Prawns Skewers: They were so tasty and delicious. Perfectly cooked served with beetroot sauce. BBQ Chicken Wings: Chicken was tender and the sauce was so delicious. Mains: Chicken Overload Pizza: The number of chicken sausages was generous and the best part was cheese. Must have. Highly recommended. Aglio Olio Spaghetti: Ordered for veg spaghetti. Not so spicy, good taste. Desserts: I ordered for the signature dessert whisky and smoke which was basically chocolate coated cigar. The presentation was great. Highly recommended. Overall, an amazing place to be with your friends for any occasion. The decor is mind-blowing, service was good and the staff was helpful and friendly.