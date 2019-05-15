Find This Perfect Blend Of Crafted Cocktails And Fantastic World Fusion Food In Bandra

I visited craft bar two days ago in the evening and the place was already lit with people and great music. It is located in hallmark business park. It can be easily located during traffic. The Ambiance is so cool with colourful walls and comfortable seating. They have outdoor seating too. Coming to Food and drinks - Cocktails - LIIT - The best LIIT ever. Highly recommended. The cure - If you are a person who loves coffee and Beer, then this is the one, my friend. Must have this. Aged spiced Sangria Appetizers - Lord of the wings: Chicken wings coated with spicy Sriracha. Amazingly delicious. Highly recommended. Prawn A'la Olio: Pan tossed prawns with garlic. Heavenly taste. The presentation was really good. Chicken kheema slider: It is basically kheema served on bun maska. The kheema was perfectly cooked. Must have this. Highly recommended. Mains - Butter chicken with butter Naan: All-time favourite combination to have. Desserts - Seasonal Cheesecake: We had Mango cheesecake which was so delicious and tasteful. Highly recommended. Overall, an amazing place to be with your friends and colleagues, you will find most of the corporate people since it's the location. Service is great and the staff I welcoming and friendly.