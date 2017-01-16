Find Yoga Boring? Fusion Yoga In Bandra Helps You Mix It Up

Fusion Yoga, located right opposite Rizvi College on Shirley Rajan Road is a studio that caters to people who like to mix up their workouts. If you’re the one who gets bored easily if you commit yourself to one particular type of workout, then this is for you. The combinations they use range from traditional ashtanga yoga mixed with matt pilates, power yoga, a combined workout where you do power yoga and functional training, and high intensity cardio. Run by trainer Payal Jashnani, we’ve heard rave reviews about this one.