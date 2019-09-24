A Vintage Yet Sassy Cafe At Kala Ghoda, Walk In To Millennials Now!

A very vintage kind of retro and bar place in the very happening Location of Kala Ghoda. The place is a must go for enjoying their amazing ambience and their beautiful set of furniture. As the name says Millennials, it has a very golden touch to their interiors which makes the place quite a unique place to hang out with your friends on a weekend night. They have a great collection of millennials songs which is surely going to remind you or your old classic days. The place is quiet pocket-friendly with the food and the alcohol and they have some amazing discounts on weekends which is a must to walk-in for. The staff is so courteous and so quick with their service that they would not let your table remain empty at all. Must try would be : 1- Toblerone Shake- Like the other hyped up shakes I decided to pick in on the Toblerone shake which was quiet thick a bit less sweet so those who are not wanting to have something very sweet this is the one. 2- Kitkat shakes - Like the usual KitKat shake nice thick and soothing. 3- Loaded Nachos- The nachos were quite crisp with cheese sauce, kidney beans, spring onions and chicken sausages. 4- Peri Peri Chicken- Spicy chicken marinated and deep-fried with the marinated masala makes it a quite a spicy dish with the chicken being the thigh meat. 5- Pesto Pintini -A loaded sandwich with zucchini, mushroom, cheese, lettuce making it a very filling and a simple dish with pesto sauce. 6- BBq Smoked Chicken Pizza- Bbq sauce tossed chicken spread as topping on the pizza with onions, corn and capsicum which makes it a very filling dish which is perfect to serve 3 people. 7- Brownie -The traditional dish dessert served in a pastry form with loaded chocolate sauce. A special mention to Brendon for being such a cutie serving us and making our lunch a worthwhile lunch. Overall the place a must-visit. ❤