Looking For Healthy Food? Head To Quentin Cafe Now!

Quinten’s Café, an itsy-bitsy place located in Powai was a Wondrous Experience. We visited this café on a Sunday Evening and were astounded by the ambience. The Electronic Dance Music left this place in a Carouse and a wall filled with portraits of artists, this place is ideal to spend some delectable time. They offer an amazing English concept with some mouth-watering healthy food. Yes, Quinten’s café proved that healthy food can be mouth-watering. To Open with, we ordered a Banana Shake and a Cherry Shake. Banana Shake was made with a dash of Cinnamon and Nutmeg spice which had an enticing flavour. The Cherry shake is appended to our favourites list. Perfect amount of thickness, sweetness, and texture, it is something we are decidedly trying when we visit again. Talking about the food, Chicken The steak was delicious. The served us a Veg Pasta Alfredo. Blending in the health factor, the pasta was made with an Oat Flour instead of traditional not so healthy flours. We ended with some Cinnamon Pancakes for dessert. The Pancakes had a savoury texture and were very aperitive. Overall, it was a delight to dine in at Quentin’s Café. We left the café replete, knowing that the food was not only delicious but also healthy.