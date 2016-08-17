Is Gallops At The Racecourse Truly One of Mumbai's 'Legendary' Restaurants?

After being unable to bag a reservation for two weekends consecutively, we decided to take a chance and walk in early on a weekday evening. Entrances don’t get much grander than this. White picket fences, landscaping, a racecourse at its greenest during the monsoon lead us into the dining room. Eager staff, spotless China, white tablecloths and glowing chandeliers greet us inside.

The upper level of booths is for regulars only {word around the street is that Vijay Mallya still retains a private table at all race events}. The host doesn’t tell us in so many words, but chooses to wordlessly steer us away from the prime real estate. This is our first hint that Gallops might be open to the public, but its spirit remains members-only.

The old-world, yet desi style of service continues, with only the men being handed drinks menus {it’s almost as though he’s expecting you to say “and the lady will have…”}.