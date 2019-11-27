Looking To Eat In Andheri? This Place Serves Great Street Food Around The Corner!

Global Street Cafe - Eat On The Go cafe is located around the corner near many lounges stealing the heart of fast food cravers who crave for some pasta, pizza, misal-usual pav etc. the place has a small cosy ambience with good vibes of lighting and soft music to make your day with their food. Talking about the ambience it has plants in their cafe respecting nature and understanding the fact that one is happy with plants around while eating. We ordered Misal Pav - Maharashtrian Corner, Cheese Paneer Paratha served with curd and pickle - Paratha Corner, Pink sauce Penne Pasta with garlic Bread and Cheese Mayo Sticks - Around The World. To make us replete they served us with delicious Nutella Chocolate Shake to satiate us. Overall the food was tasting great and everything cooked and managed by them is was on point and clean as all it matters for any cafe / restaurant is to maintain the hygiene with an Open Kitchen Concept. It actually was a street cafe with global food dishes.