This Vegetarian Restaurant In Chembur Offers Some Delicious Food & Drink

Family Tree is located just 5-10 mins away from Mulund Railway Station. Recently paid the visit to this pure vegetarian restaurant. Now it has become one of the personal favourite restaurants in Mumbai. The ambience is so relaxing & cosy that it enhances your dining experience. The interior is quite unique compared to other pure vegetarian restaurants. It is quite spacious and can accommodate 60-70 people. One of the good key parts is their service. It's quite prompt. We were assisted by captain Sushant. And the recommendations by him was great. We would recommend to try out their -Crispy chilli potatoes: It consisted of french fries tossed with chilli flavour and the fries were quite crisp and tasted just perfect according to our taste -Naanza: Its like mixture of pizza & naan the base is of naan and it's topped with veggies & cheese. -3G mocktail: A must try mocktail. Overall great place to visit