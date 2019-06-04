Must Have Fish & Chips At This Pretty Amazing Place

English originated dish consisting of fried fish in batter served with chips. Mostly use of Basa fish or Ravas fish coated with beer batter or bread crumbs crunchy texture, mint mayo dip along with crisp fries and seasoned salad. Kale leaves and lettuce leaves salad was a bit of salty, fries were perfectly crisp and soft. Talking about fish, it gave a perfect crunchy taste of deep fried bread crumbs and soft-juicy taste of fish. Fish was nicely seasoned. Overall the whole plate was full flavours. Worth to try. Overall BKC Dive is the perfect place for each and everyone to enjoy music, live screening, food, drinks and ambience. Perfection with quality and quantity will not disappoint you. Few minor changes are there but the overall experience was too amazing. Chef and his team worked so nicely on every dish!