Double Trouble: Five Classes For Couples Who Want To Get Fit Together

Kalaripayattu is one of the oldest forms of martial arts that was started off in Kerala. It’s a lifestyle and a way to enhance strength and flexibility whilst learning to balance both your body and mind. It boosts stamina for the ones who take it up, apart from improving the postures and toning of the muscles. From powerful leg kicks, high jumps to intense stretches, it is an extreme sport for getting fit which is slowly picking up in Mumbai.

It works well for couples as it is often practised in pairs, and the self-defense aspects of it might be a good way to take out any hidden resentment you have with your partner for never taking the dog for a walk.