Shantaram Is Being Adapted Into A TV Series & Here Are 5 Spots From The Book You Must Visit

The smell of fish may not be the most enticing, but in Shantaram, the way Sassoon Docks have been described, you might just want to take a quick round here. One of the oldest docks in the city, Sassoon Docks is also one of the rare few one in Mumbai that are open to public. So if you want to see strips of ribbon fish hung out to dry or soak in the smell of prawns, just like it is written in Shantaram, then head here now.

It’s also a great spot to head to early in the morning to get the absolutest freshest catch from the seas. You might just bump into some of Mumbai’s best chefs, who swear by this spot and make almost daily pilgrimages to shop for the seafood on their loved menus.