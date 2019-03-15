Goblet Of Desire: Fizzy Goblet Has A Swanky Store In Mumbai That You Must Visit

If you happen to be a jutti lover, then you know what Fizzy Goblet is. For the uninitiated, they're an amazing shoe brand that makes beautiful, comfortable juttis and sliders that has everyone going gaga. And we're super excited because they now have a swanky new store at Palladium, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel. Honestly, this was long overdue and we couldn't be happier. Just imagine trying out all the juttis that you've been seeing on celebrities all of this while! They've clearly mastered the art of turning the traditional Indian jutti into super chic and trendy wear. It helps that they're cushioned meaning fewer shoe bites and easy walking. The best part is that all their varieties will be available at the store, so whether you've got to buy one for a special occasion or for daily wear, you know where to head. Now make your way to the store and get yourself a pair. Trust us, your feet will thank you.