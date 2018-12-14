Take To The {Imaginary} Skies At This Awesome Flight Simulation Centre In Mumbai

This air simulation centre, called Flight 4 Fantasy, is present in both Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla and at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport. They recreate the entire flying experience and make you feel like you’re sitting inside a functional cockpit, which moves and has a screen as though you are truly flying.

The three models of aircrafts you can ‘fly’ include a Boeing 737 and a fighter jet. You can choose to fly for either 15 mins, 30 mins or even an hour. In these sessions, you control the cockpit and make the plane take off, fly and land.

The price of a session is about INR 1,250 and the experience, we are told, is quite realistic.