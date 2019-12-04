This Cute Little Outlet Does Killer Focaccia Bread Sandwiches!

Cafes

Chaai Centre

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mayuresh Cosmos, Shop 14 &16, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Focaccia Bread Sandwiches are my new favourite at Chaai Centre. So basically Focaccia al rosmarino is a popular style of flatbread in Italian cuisine prepared using focaccia dough, rosemary, olive oil and salt, sea salt or kosher salt. It melts in your mouth the minute you take the first bite! So soft and butterlicious that I could’ve eaten this bread raw! Zesty Paneer Sandwich:-₹235

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

