This Cute Little Outlet Does Killer Focaccia Bread Sandwiches!

Focaccia Bread Sandwiches are my new favourite at Chaai Centre. So basically Focaccia al rosmarino is a popular style of flatbread in Italian cuisine prepared using focaccia dough, rosemary, olive oil and salt, sea salt or kosher salt. It melts in your mouth the minute you take the first bite! So soft and butterlicious that I could’ve eaten this bread raw! Zesty Paneer Sandwich:-₹235