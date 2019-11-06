Fond Of Fancy Cocktails & Yum Small Plates, Head Here Right Now!

Toast & Tonic is again another trendy and cosy restaurant located in Godrej building at Bkc. The service staff is courteous and helpful. It has lots to offer like salads, soups, small plates, burgers, flatbreads, etc. A must-try is their G&T base cocktails which are really unique and fresh. Vegetarians should definitely try shitake & edamame fritters. It is spicy and tastes deliciously good. Non-vegetarians can opt for T&T chicken liver plate (Soft eggs & chicken liver served on a toast )is just so pleasing to the palates. For mains, one should try Dan dan noodles & Baked chicken bisteeya. Overall I think the food was artfully presented. I’m always excited about the desserts and when I saw Tres leches, I just couldn’t stop myself and ordered one for me and it was different from usual. Instead of the cake soaked in heavy milk, it had saffron tapioca but tasted delicious. And if you like your dessert a mix of sweet & sour do not miss sour cherry & white chocolate parfait. One can ask for gluten-free and keto options too. Overall had a great experience.