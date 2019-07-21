Quick Bites, Candies & Wholesome Thalis: Here's Why We Love The Infinity Malad Food Court

If you're looking to have a proper meal and stop by for lunch we'd say go for the traditional Indian thali at Maharaja Bhog. If you have enough appetite, go for this one. If you want to try some new place for Indian Thali, there's Desi Twisst too! While they have a wholesome thali, they've got other Indian dishes and chaat as well. Another like this one is well-established Kailash Parbat, which is a safe call if you're not in a mood to experiment. Or take a bite of the lip-smacking, butter-soaked parathas in Only Parathas. For simple and delicious South Indian food head to Malgudi Simply South. They have an array of different types of idlis, dosas and uttapams. Malgudi has cool combos also which includes a dish with a soft drink of your choice.

