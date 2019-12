From ice cream pizza to cake jars – this dessert parlour is a go-to for those who have a sweet tooth. The cake jars which start at INR 209 include multiple flavours like banana caramel, choco chip, tutty fruity etc. Well, these jars are huge and filling so you might want to share them with someone. While their ice-cream pizza has only two flavours, including caramel and chocolate, they are worth a try. Apart from these, they have regular ice-cream scoops, thick shakes and fruit creams.

Well, we’d say end your shopping spree on a sweet note, so head to this place towards the end of your shopping.