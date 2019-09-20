At InOrbit Vashi, you can expect a ton of eating options! Be prepared to make some difficult choices... Because there's too many!
Grab A Bite At These Eateries
Malgudi
Located within the food court, Malgudi is our go-to when we're craving classic South Indian fare. From dosas, idlis, uttapam and more, they have a wide variety of options to choose from. We especially love the different kinds of idlis that are served with their house chutneys. If you're looking for a quick bite and don't want to spend a bomb, Malgudi is a good option to go for.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
British Brewing Company
With a lively ambiance and a great menu of craft and imported beers, British Brewing Company is the perfect spot to unwind with friends. They have both communal style as well as booth seating for larger groups. Music's loud here and you'll probably find your foot tapping to the beat before you know it. So go ahead and get out your seat and hit the dance floor. Psst! We also hear they have a fixed price lunch menu that's great VFM!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
KFC
KFC's a safe place to choose in case the number of options at the food court is making it tough for you to choose what to pick. Get yourself some nuggets, and a Krushers if you're looking for a little recharge before you go back to shop! Of course, you can opt for a Zinger or two if you're in the mood for something bigger!
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Tibb's Frankie
If you’ve lived in Mumbai for long enough, you’d know what this joint means to the city. The succulent pieces of chicken, onions and masala wrapped in that perfect egg roll will blow your mind. Make sure you try the barbecue chicken and cheese frankie if you're looking at grabbing a quick bite from here.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Kailash Parbat
A Mumbai classic, Kailash Parbat is the go-to when you're craving chaat. If you love chaat, but hate the idea of eating off the street, this is probably a great bet for you. There's a huge menu of street food faves that give us all the chatpatta flavours in a hygienic and clean location. Win win, we say!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Pizza Hut
A nostalgia-infused fave, Pizza Hut is for days when diets take a backseat and it's all about rich, deep pizzas that satisfy the soul. We're always gonna be fans of their pizzas, and we suggest going here every now and then for welcome breaks from the usual thin-crusts!
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Comments (0)