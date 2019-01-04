Vibrant rooftop right outside Dadar station at Nakshatra Mall. Value for money in terms of drinks & lots of Indian fusion starters. Ideal for kittie parties, birthdays & corporate events. If you want to booze with some quality music in the background, posters on the walls, good seating area with quirky selfie zones then Angrezi Dhaba is a must visit.
Check Out This Vibrant Rooftop Restaurant With Quirky selfie Zones!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It's just perfect!
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
