Check Out This Vibrant Rooftop Restaurant With Quirky selfie Zones!

Casual Dining

Angrezi Dhaba

Dadar, Mumbai
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nakshatra Mall, 2nd Floor, Ranade Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Vibrant rooftop right outside Dadar station at Nakshatra Mall. Value for money in terms of drinks & lots of Indian fusion starters. Ideal for kittie parties, birthdays & corporate events. If you want to booze with some quality music in the background, posters on the walls, good seating area with quirky selfie zones then Angrezi Dhaba is a must visit.

What Could Be Better?

It's just perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

