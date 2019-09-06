A Truckload Of Taste: Check Out These Mumbai Foodtrucks

Pizzas, fries, burgers, desserts- this is your one stop shop for comfort food that is not only super delicious, but also pocket friendly! This pizza truck by the 5-star hotel The Lalit has a loyal set of fans who swear by all the pizza preparations here. This food truck also offers gourmet catering services. If you’ve been planning a party, you know who to get in touch with for great food!

Cost for 2 - INR 300