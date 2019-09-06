Food trucks are taking over the food world, and we love it! Cute trucks that dish out hot burgers, grilled sandwiches, wraps, shawarmas and home-style pizzas are our favourite for 2 reasons- the food is downright delicious, and super affordable! If food trucks are your jam too, save this list to enjoy the best food truck grub in town!
A Truckload Of Taste: Check Out These Mumbai Foodtrucks
Street Food Co.
This food truck in Virar is known for serving great sandwiches, shawarmas and Indian preparations of Chinese dishes. We hear the pina coladas here are quite a rage, and we hear that the cheese dosa and hot dog kheema are definitely a must-have too! This food truck is extremely pocket-friendly, and is seen packed with students.
Cost for 2 – INR 250
- Price for two: ₹ 250
The Lalit Food Truck Company
Pizzas, fries, burgers, desserts- this is your one stop shop for comfort food that is not only super delicious, but also pocket friendly! This pizza truck by the 5-star hotel The Lalit has a loyal set of fans who swear by all the pizza preparations here. This food truck also offers gourmet catering services. If you’ve been planning a party, you know who to get in touch with for great food!
Cost for 2 - INR 300
Darjeeling Momos and More
This food truck in Thane is heaven for momo lovers! Head over to enjoy a whole variety of momo flavours, and the exclusive menu here will have you coming back for more! The steamed chicken momos, chilli momos and schezwan momos are a must-have at this food truck.
Cost for 2 - INR 300
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Yummy Wheels
Yummy Wheels in Kandivali is one of the best food trucks in Mumbai, famous for selling super delicious wraps at affordable costs. We were feeling adventurous and tried the pizza in kulcha style, and can easily tell you why this dish comes highly recommended. You gotta eat to see it for yourself!
Cost for 2 - INR 300
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Dumpling Delights
This food truck in Matunga is known for dishing out piping hot dumplings to customers. Located right outside Ruia college, this food truck is seen buzzing with students thanks to the supremely affordable plates of delicious momos that this food truck offers. The tandoori momos, cheesy chicken momos and chilli momos come highly recommended.
Cost for 2 – INR 200
- Price for two: ₹ 200
