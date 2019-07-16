Food With A View At Balaji Beach Shack

My friend Khalid suggested Balaji Beach Shack to try out for their good food with a beach view and superb service. I ordered below Amul butter pav bhaji - Very buttery and every bite you have you will get a taste of Amul butter. They use it in large portion for this dish. Very yummy and fun to fun. Cheese Dragon spring roll - typical spring rolls with a red coloured cutting unlike typical plain one served spicy schz. Chutney which happens to be very hot and lots of cheese and veggies around. Rajkot tower gola-. This one is epic to have one or two-person cannot have it on their own and hence it is called as family gola too. Quality- good Quantity- enough for two Recommended- yes Can't specifically say one dish as it would be unfair to another one, however pav bhaji and gola are must-have.