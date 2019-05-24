Foodie Fiesta In The Bylanes Of Bandra

Farmer's Cafe is such a quaint cafe in the Bandra bylanes but unbelievable how much it is frequented. We visited on Sunday evening and attempted their most recommended Beetroot Hummus, it is a must-have. It has such a different flavour to our regular hummus. They also serve vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, wholesome with rice, veggies, salad, and gravy. A healthy way to fill up your stomach. We tried their drinks Mint lemon and Rose Island Iced tea - both were delicious. Had it been close to my workplace I would grab a drink every day! The desserts were sinful and so healthy. We tried their weekend special chocolate cake with strawberries and OMG was amazing. For all the Ketoians and Gluten free lovers, this place is the Mecca of food! All meals are cooked from organic and fresh vegetables, their pizzas are loaded with vegetables and salad and their desserts are gluten free and organic too!