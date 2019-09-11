Bookmark This Place For Some Amazing Himalayan Cuisine!

This entire Month I have been on an experimental spree in terms of food from authentic Asian cuisines to mesmerising Kashmiri food I had it all. On my recent visit to Khar, came across this Rooftop restaurant. Cheerful vibrant seating with cool music in the background this place was like an add-on to my crazy food experimentations. Yeti is famous for its Himalayan cuisine comprising of Nepali food, Tibetan Food, Burmese Food and almost all the kinds found on the snow-clad peaks. Their Menu is short and sweet yet touches the wide variety of the peaks. Food recommendations will include the famous Tibetian noodle soup Chicken Thukpa. For all the Nepali food lovers try the staple Macha Tareko, a famous Nepali Fish fry delicacy richly marinated with spicy coating and deep fried in mustard oil. If you guys love soup dumplings try their famous Jhol Momo, a dumpling soup kinda preparation with minced chicken and herb stuffed dumplings in thick rich coconut based gravy full of veggies. Next you can hit the Bhutanese delicacies by ordering a Tshoem, a spicy buttery traditional Bhutanese preparation served with Tingmo, a traditional Tibetan steamed bun. They also serve some amazing cocktails, to start with try their Emerald Jim which was a concoction of Jim Beam as base with mixer as Pepsi served in bong. The Rhode Island Ice Tea, was another concoction based on LIITs. For coffee lovers, the Bahama Mama is a strong coffee based dose to lift you up. Overall I feel they have really named it wisely. It is indeed an Himalayan Kitchen specializing in foods from the peaks. Truly loved all the flavours and how well they have put it all together.