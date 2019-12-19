This Pocket Friendly Spot Is Prefect For Chai & Quick Bites

Chai Pe Charcha is a colourful and vibrant cafe.located at the fort. The thoughts and pictures on the wall will definitely make you nostalgic. They also have board games printed on the table. Staff was very humble and helpful. We tried Lime Iced Tea It was very soothing with balanced flavors. Cold coffee Frappe Refreshing but not chilled. Recommended for coffee lovers. Charcha Special Chai I am a chai lover myself so had to try this one. Chain with lots of ginger just the way I like it. Highly Recommended. Misal Pav It comes with two paper and chopped onion. Its spicy and tasty. If you like spicy food you will love this one. Paneer Pakode It came with tamarind and green chutney. It tasted good but was really oily. Chole Bhature Two big sized bhaturas. It was served with lacha onion. Bhatura tasted decent. Loved chole, it was authentic and flavourful. Bread Pakora 4pieces of bread pakoras. It was okay in taste can be better. I will recommend this place to every chai lover out there. Do note that this outlet closes at 7:30 pm. So plan your visit accordingly.