For All The Beer Lovers Out There, This Is The Place You Cannot Miss In Bkc

I visited Drifters Tap Station a few days ago in BKC in Inspire BKC. This place is next to Uno Mas. The Ambiance is cool with good music and the painting on the wall about how the beer is made. This place provides handcrafted beers with so many options available to choose from. Coming to Food and drinks - Beer Tasters: I tried Lagers, Wheat, American Ale and porter, fruity and floral, and Saison beers. In each of these categories, there were different types of beers available. Under Lagers, there was Helles, Pilsner, Vienna Lager, and IPL. Every tasting was different from each other. I was so confused about trying each and every flavour. Personally, I liked the Citra wheat and Belgian wheat. Must try them. Highly recommended. Appetizers: 1. Kasundi Fish Tikka: It was so delicious and it was Basa fish. Must have this. Highly recommended. 2. Stuffed Tangdi Kebab: It was different than the usual chicken lollipop. The chicken crumbs were stuffed inside the kebab served with green chutney. It was so Drooling and filling. Must have this. Mains: 1. Turkish Casserole: It was spaghetti pasta with tomatoes and broccoli topped with cheese. It was so delicious and heavy. Must try this if you like spaghetti and cheese. 2. Chicken Tikka Masala: Chicken tikka masala gravy served with laccha parantha. The parantha was so good and different than the usual. The gravy was made to perfection. Must have this. Desserts: 1. Cream Coconut With Kiwi Pineapple: This was so good. It was basically Freshly cut pineapple and kiwi inside topped with fresh coconut. It was great. Must try. The presentation was really good. Highly recommended. Overall a great place to try different types of handcrafted beers. The service Is great. Must visit once.