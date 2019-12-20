Book Lovers, Grab A Healthy Meal & Enjoy Your Reading Session At This Andheri Cafe

The Yellow Cup Cafe is a unique, cute and welcoming cafe {a total hidden gem}. If you want to escape from your busy day, just go to this place to eat, relax, and enjoy reading books. Healthy oats smoothies, salads, fresh mushroom toast, healthy meal bowls and omelettes are some of the items I like on their menu. They also have lots of books to read. I liked the vibrant walls, the cool ambience, as well as the brightly smiling staff, who are super efficient. Inspired by wholesome and home-style cooking, their menu caters to everyone's cravings.