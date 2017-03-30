The early bird gets the worm. It's a quaint cafe, so the earlier you're here, the better experience you'll have.
Get A Full English Breakfast, Red Velvet Cheesecake And More At This Adorable Cafe
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Service can falter a bit as the kitchen Is upstairs and can take some time. Also, limited vegetarian options in breakfast.
The sheer variety of their breakfast menu, from a full English breakfast, to bagels, waffles and pancakes.
Pick up their classic red velvet cheesecake and the calories won't count.
