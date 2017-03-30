Get A Full English Breakfast, Red Velvet Cheesecake And More At This Adorable Cafe

Dessert Parlours

Poetry By Love & Cheesecake

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pali Darshan, 33rd Road, Opp. Mini Punjab, Bandra West, Mumbai

View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

Pro-tip

The early bird gets the worm. It's a quaint cafe, so the earlier you're here, the better experience you'll have.

What could be better?

Service can falter a bit as the kitchen Is upstairs and can take some time. Also, limited vegetarian options in breakfast.

I liked

The sheer variety of their breakfast menu, from a full English breakfast, to bagels, waffles and pancakes.

More Info

Pick up their classic red velvet cheesecake and the calories won't count.

